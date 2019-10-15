Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Given a $28.00 Price Target by Canaccord Genuity Analysts

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) received a $28.00 target price from research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target suggests a potential upside of 50.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Noble Financial upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird set a $25.00 price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.75.

Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.62. 448,859 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,266,158. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.27. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 1-year low of $11.91 and a 1-year high of $25.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $187.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.72 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 4.63% and a net margin of 1.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, Director Bandel L. Carano sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total value of $9,590,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 123,245 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total value of $2,421,764.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 791,932 shares of company stock worth $15,305,451 over the last ninety days. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KTOS. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 51,014 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 30.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,739 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 36.3% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 570.0% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, satellite communications, training systems, modular systems, and defense and rocket support services.

