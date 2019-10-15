KuCoin Shares 24-Hour Volume Tops $3.88 Million (KCS)

KuCoin Shares (CURRENCY:KCS) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. KuCoin Shares has a total market capitalization of $97.42 million and approximately $3.88 million worth of KuCoin Shares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KuCoin Shares token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.11 or 0.00013537 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, KuCoin Shares has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003541 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012249 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00225273 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.50 or 0.01128532 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000784 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00028460 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00089814 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

KuCoin Shares Token Profile

KuCoin Shares’ genesis date was September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Shares’ total supply is 177,801,051 tokens and its circulating supply is 87,801,051 tokens. The Reddit community for KuCoin Shares is /r/kucoin. KuCoin Shares’ official website is www.kucoin.com. KuCoin Shares’ official Twitter account is @kucoincom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

KuCoin Shares Token Trading

KuCoin Shares can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Shares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KuCoin Shares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KuCoin Shares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

