KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for KVH Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the highest is ($0.06). KVH Industries posted earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 275%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that KVH Industries will report full-year earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.16. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover KVH Industries.

Get KVH Industries alerts:

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.06). KVH Industries had a negative return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 22.83%. The company had revenue of $41.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.32 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KVHI shares. B. Riley set a $15.00 price objective on KVH Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut KVH Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. ValuEngine upgraded KVH Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of KVH Industries in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut KVH Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. KVH Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Shares of KVH Industries stock opened at $9.97 on Tuesday. KVH Industries has a 12-month low of $8.64 and a 12-month high of $12.99. The stock has a market cap of $176.15 million, a P/E ratio of -83.08 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.97 and its 200-day moving average is $9.92.

In related news, CMO Elizabeth Jackson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total transaction of $25,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 31,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,675.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 5,954 shares of company stock worth $59,134 over the last three months. 11.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of KVH Industries by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 27,987 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KVH Industries by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 815,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,859,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. increased its holdings in shares of KVH Industries by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 25,482 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of KVH Industries by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,941 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 4,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of KVH Industries by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 27,145 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 4,890 shares during the last quarter. 56.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KVH Industries

KVH Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers mobile satellite TV and communications products; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard V-IP terminals and hub equipment; network management hardware and software products for maritime communications; and Iridium OpenPort hardware products and services.

Featured Story: How to track put option volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KVH Industries (KVHI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KVH Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KVH Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.