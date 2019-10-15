L S Starrett Co (NYSE:SCX) Short Interest Down 9.0% in September

L S Starrett Co (NYSE:SCX) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a drop of 9.0% from the August 30th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other L S Starrett news, CFO Douglas A. Starrett purchased 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.34 per share, for a total transaction of $66,570.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 60,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,180.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of L S Starrett by 0.8% during the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 357,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of L S Starrett by 1.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 379,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 6,674 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of L S Starrett by 9.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 147,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 12,732 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of L S Starrett by 3.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 431,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SCX traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,038. L S Starrett has a 52-week low of $4.62 and a 52-week high of $9.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

L S Starrett Company Profile

The L.S. Starrett Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial, professional, and consumer measuring and cutting tools, and related products primarily in North America, Brazil, China, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. The company's products include precision tools, electronic gages, gage blocks, optical vision and laser measuring equipment, custom engineered granite solutions, squares, band saw blades, hole saws, hacksaw blades, jig saw blades, and reciprocating saw blades, as well as M1 lubricant and precision ground flat stock products.

