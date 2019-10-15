Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Imperial Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lamar Advertising has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $80.75.

NASDAQ:LAMR traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.84. 170,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,363. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 0.96. Lamar Advertising has a 52-week low of $64.51 and a 52-week high of $84.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.00.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $448.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.85 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 21.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lamar Advertising will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.82%.

In other news, Director Stephen P. Mumblow sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.81, for a total value of $279,335.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,339.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 15.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAMR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 65.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,909,000 after buying an additional 24,591 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 43.6% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the first quarter worth $372,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 3.9% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 64,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,087,000 after buying an additional 2,382 shares in the last quarter. 79.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

