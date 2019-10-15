Lantronix Inc (NASDAQ:LTRX) Short Interest Up 19.6% in September

Lantronix Inc (NASDAQ:LTRX) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 140,500 shares, a growth of 19.6% from the August 30th total of 117,500 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 52,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LTRX shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Lantronix from $4.50 to $4.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lantronix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Lantronix in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,599,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Lantronix by 6.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 139,656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 8,238 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Lantronix in the second quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Lantronix in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 19.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LTRX stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.79. 1,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,563. Lantronix has a fifty-two week low of $2.34 and a fifty-two week high of $4.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.44. The company has a market cap of $86.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.14 and a beta of 0.77.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). Lantronix had a positive return on equity of 5.32% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. The company had revenue of $10.15 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lantronix will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Lantronix Company Profile

Lantronix, Inc provides secure data access and management solutions for Internet of Things (IoT) assets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT gateways, which provide secure connectivity and the ability to add integrated device management and advanced data access features; and IoT building blocks that offer basic secure machine connectivity and unmanaged data access.

