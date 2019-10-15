LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Downgraded by TheStreet to D+

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on LexinFintech in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. BOCOM International assumed coverage on LexinFintech in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.34 price target for the company. Bank of America raised their price target on LexinFintech from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.32.

NASDAQ:LX opened at $9.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 6.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.97. LexinFintech has a 52-week low of $6.48 and a 52-week high of $14.66.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 30th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by ($2.92). The firm had revenue of $969.60 million for the quarter. LexinFintech had a return on equity of 52.70% and a net margin of 26.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that LexinFintech will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LX. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of LexinFintech in the first quarter valued at $6,044,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of LexinFintech in the first quarter valued at $1,908,000. FMR LLC grew its position in LexinFintech by 0.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,805,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,961,000 after acquiring an additional 23,831 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in LexinFintech during the second quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd grew its position in LexinFintech by 16.7% during the second quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the period. 21.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LexinFintech

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance platform for young adults in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a retail and online consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms.

