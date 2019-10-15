LiqTech International Inc (NASDAQ:LIQT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

LiqTech International Inc (NASDAQ:LIQT) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,650,000 shares, a growth of 20.4% from the August 30th total of 1,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 210,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.8 days. Currently, 9.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIQT opened at $7.85 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.39 and its 200 day moving average is $7.90. LiqTech International has a 1 year low of $4.36 and a 1 year high of $10.69.

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. LiqTech International had a negative return on equity of 14.51% and a negative net margin of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $9.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.36 million. Research analysts expect that LiqTech International will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LIQT. Stephens began coverage on LiqTech International in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised LiqTech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, provides technologies for gas and liquid purification by manufacturing ceramic silicon carbide filters. The company manufactures and sells ceramic silicon carbide membranes and systems for liquid filtration under the LiqTech, Cometas, and Provital brand names, which are used for the filtration of produced water, pre-filtration of reverse osmosis drinking water, industrial applications, producing clean drinking water, and pool and spa water, as well as marine scrubber bleed water.

