Liquidity Network (LQD) Trading Up 0.7% Over Last 7 Days

Liquidity Network (CURRENCY:LQD) traded down 8.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 15th. Liquidity Network has a total market capitalization of $1.22 million and $117,233.00 worth of Liquidity Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Liquidity Network token can currently be bought for $0.0281 or 0.00000337 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, Bilaxy, Hotbit and IDEX. During the last seven days, Liquidity Network has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003514 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012037 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.02 or 0.00228164 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.14 or 0.01045649 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000776 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00030530 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00090478 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Liquidity Network Profile

Liquidity Network’s genesis date was November 1st, 2015. Liquidity Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,334,645 tokens. Liquidity Network’s official Twitter account is @tech_liquid. Liquidity Network’s official website is liquidity.network. The official message board for Liquidity Network is medium.com/@liquidity.network.

Buying and Selling Liquidity Network

Liquidity Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, LATOKEN, Bilaxy and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquidity Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquidity Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Liquidity Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

