Livenodes Hits One Day Trading Volume of $4.00 (LNO)

Livenodes (CURRENCY:LNO) traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. One Livenodes coin can currently be bought for $0.0130 or 0.00000159 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange and Escodex. In the last week, Livenodes has traded down 28.2% against the US dollar. Livenodes has a market cap of $17,921.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of Livenodes was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Livenodes alerts:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.53 or 0.00640083 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00027130 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004302 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Stakinglab (LABX) traded 78.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004200 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000140 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 33.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000703 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Livenodes Profile

Livenodes is a coin. Livenodes’ total supply is 1,678,340 coins and its circulating supply is 1,373,883 coins. The official message board for Livenodes is medium.com/@cryptomasters007. The official website for Livenodes is livenodes.online. Livenodes’ official Twitter account is @

.

Livenodes Coin Trading

Livenodes can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Livenodes directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Livenodes should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Livenodes using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Livenodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Livenodes and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.