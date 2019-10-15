Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) Stock Price Up 5.5%

Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO)’s share price rose 5.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.64 and last traded at $19.46, approximately 966,406 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 1,187,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.45.

LVGO has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Livongo Health in a report on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on Livongo Health in a report on Friday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Livongo Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Livongo Health in a report on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Livongo Health in a report on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.20.

Get Livongo Health alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.83.

Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $40.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.74 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 155.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Livongo Health will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Ab (Publ) Kinnevik acquired 3,141,795 shares of Livongo Health stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $87,970,260.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hemant Taneja acquired 2,678,571 shares of Livongo Health stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $74,999,988.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 5,826,366 shares of company stock valued at $162,980,808.

About Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO)

Livongo Health, Inc provides an integrated suite of solutions for the healthcare industry in North America. It solutions promote health behavior change based on real-time data capture supported by intuitive devices and insights driven by data science. The company offers a platform that provides cellular-connected devices, supplies, informed coaching, data science-enabled insights, and facilitates access to medications.

Read More: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Livongo Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livongo Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.