Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Given “Buy” Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) in a report released on Monday morning, Digital Look reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a GBX 88 ($1.15) target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 55 ($0.72) price objective on Lloyds Banking Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a GBX 70 ($0.91) price objective (down previously from GBX 75 ($0.98)) on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank set a GBX 55 ($0.72) price objective on Lloyds Banking Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 63.80 ($0.83).

LLOY stock opened at GBX 59.05 ($0.77) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 52.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 57.16. Lloyds Banking Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 48.16 ($0.63) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 66.79 ($0.87).

In other Lloyds Banking Group news, insider William Chalmers sold 384,733 shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 53 ($0.69), for a total value of £203,908.49 ($266,442.56). Also, insider Antonio Horta-Osorio sold 182,112 shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 55 ($0.72), for a total value of £100,161.60 ($130,878.87). Insiders sold 660,775 shares of company stock worth $35,385,299 in the last 90 days.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

