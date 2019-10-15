Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Triangle Securities Wealth Management

Triangle Securities Wealth Management lowered its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,119 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 910 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies comprises approximately 2.0% of Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $4,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Lcnb Corp grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 10,534 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 2,025 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 2,864 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Rudd International Inc. grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rudd International Inc. now owns 24,367 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 24,150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LOW. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $127.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.96.

In other news, CAO Matthew V. Hollifield sold 12,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total value of $1,363,358.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,147,429.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer L. Weber sold 12,589 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total transaction of $1,417,773.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,440 shares in the company, valued at $1,964,092.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOW stock traded up $1.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $112.42. The company had a trading volume of 3,281,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,704,362. The company’s fifty day moving average is $110.76 and its 200 day moving average is $105.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.80, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.75 and a fifty-two week high of $118.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.30.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.15. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 111.09%. The firm had revenue of $20.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.80%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

