Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) Plans $0.13 Dividend

Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 3rd, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, November 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th.

Luxfer has increased its dividend by an average of 9.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Luxfer has a payout ratio of 34.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Luxfer to earn $1.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.8%.

Shares of LXFR stock opened at $15.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $413.20 million, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Luxfer has a 52-week low of $14.65 and a 52-week high of $28.06.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $116.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.00 million. Luxfer had a return on equity of 25.05% and a net margin of 0.75%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Luxfer will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Luxfer news, CEO Alok Maskara purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.65 per share, for a total transaction of $234,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,925 shares in the company, valued at $2,424,576.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard J. Hipple purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.25 per share, with a total value of $48,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $48,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Luxfer from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Luxfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

About Luxfer

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a technology company, which designs, manufactures, and supplies materials, components, and high-pressure gas-containment devices for healthcare, environmental, protection, and specialty end-markets. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments. The Gas Cylinders segment manufactures and markets high-pressure aluminum and composite cylinders, systems, and accessories under the Luxfer Gas Cylinders and Superform brands.

