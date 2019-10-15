LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Co

Investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on LYB. Cowen increased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Nomura cut their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.94.

NYSE LYB traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $87.20. 1,819,691 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,849,615. The company has a market cap of $29.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.32. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $68.61 and a 12 month high of $98.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.08 and a 200-day moving average of $83.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $9.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.26 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 35.20% and a net margin of 9.83%. On average, analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel bought 7,246 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $498,887.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc bought 764,501 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.61 per share, with a total value of $57,039,419.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 773,107 shares of company stock worth $57,638,240. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LYB. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 80.8% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 329 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 89.4% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 47.1% during the second quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 428 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

