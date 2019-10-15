Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.00.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MBUU shares. BidaskClub cut Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Malibu Boats to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 17th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Malibu Boats from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Malibu Boats from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Malibu Boats from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th.

Shares of Malibu Boats stock traded up $0.44 on Thursday, hitting $31.58. 10,189 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,109. The stock has a market capitalization of $635.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.06. Malibu Boats has a 1-year low of $24.79 and a 1-year high of $50.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $194.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.75 million. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 44.28% and a net margin of 9.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Malibu Boats will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBUU. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Malibu Boats by 6.7% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 53,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Malibu Boats by 1.1% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 430,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,027,000 after purchasing an additional 4,594 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new stake in Malibu Boats in the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its position in Malibu Boats by 45.7% in the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 59,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 18,762 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in Malibu Boats by 37.8% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the period.

About Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells recreational powerboats. The company offers performance sport boats under the Malibu and Axis brand names; and sterndrives and outboard boats under the Cobalt brand name. Its boats are used for water sports, including water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

