Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) Upgraded to Buy at ValuEngine

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Manchester United from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 28th. Bank of America set a $20.00 target price on shares of Manchester United and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Manchester United currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

Shares of MANU opened at $15.91 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.09. The company has a market capitalization of $634.27 million, a P/E ratio of 49.72 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Manchester United has a 1-year low of $15.30 and a 1-year high of $23.05.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MANU. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Manchester United by 429.7% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 75,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 61,402 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Manchester United during the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Clark Estates Inc. NY grew its position in Manchester United by 5.9% during the second quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY now owns 110,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 6,152 shares during the last quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd grew its position in Manchester United by 2.4% during the second quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 11,204,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,794,000 after acquiring an additional 262,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Manchester United by 38.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

Manchester United Company Profile

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. The company operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. It develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

