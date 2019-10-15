Marino Stram & Associates LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,151 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth $33,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 41.8% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 17.6% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth $189,000.

Shares of BATS:IDV opened at $30.90 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.60. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $30.57 and a 12-month high of $35.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.2794 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

