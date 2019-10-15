Marino Stram & Associates LLC Has $940,000 Stock Holdings in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,619 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 6,220.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,280,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,990 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 13,250.3% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,072,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,397 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 51.9% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,395,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,325,000 after acquiring an additional 818,574 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 82.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,778,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,064,000 after acquiring an additional 803,121 shares during the period. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark in the second quarter valued at approximately $97,308,000. Institutional investors own 71.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. ValuEngine cut Kimberly Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Atlantic Securities raised Kimberly Clark from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $151.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.92.

In related news, insider Aaron Powell sold 3,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.95, for a total value of $546,833.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,351. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 4,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.26, for a total value of $658,680.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,621,630.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,584 shares of company stock valued at $6,242,483. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of KMB stock opened at $135.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $47.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.55. Kimberly Clark Corp has a one year low of $100.32 and a one year high of $143.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $138.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.02, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 27,094.12% and a net margin of 9.80%. Kimberly Clark’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.33%.

Kimberly Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

