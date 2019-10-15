Marino Stram & Associates LLC Lowers Stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA) by 32.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,612 shares during the quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 125.9% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 2,214 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth about $152,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 109.1% during the second quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 8,907 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS HEFA opened at $29.80 on Tuesday. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $26.88 and a 12 month high of $30.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.29.

