Marino Stram & Associates LLC Purchases 415 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.4% of Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Personal Wealth Partners bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. MRA Associates USA LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2,027.2% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,068 shares during the last quarter. Titan Capital Management LLC CA bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $116.45 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $91.11 and a 1 year high of $120.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.71. The company has a market capitalization of $371.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.26. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 24.73%. The company had revenue of $29.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

JPM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Buckingham Research downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group set a $135.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley set a $122.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.60.

In other news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 13,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total transaction of $1,524,609.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,157,656.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Peter Scher sold 10,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,243,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

