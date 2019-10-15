Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Purchased by Genesee Capital Advisors LLC

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the quarter. Marsh & McLennan Companies comprises about 1.5% of Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MMC. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1,122.5% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,852,000. Buckingham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 3,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $93,139,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 40,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares during the period. 86.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on MMC shares. ValuEngine cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.33.

Shares of NYSE MMC traded up $0.61 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.73. 45,113 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,525,269. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.74. The stock has a market cap of $49.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.75. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.30 and a 12-month high of $103.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 41.84%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

