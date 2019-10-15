Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) Short Interest Up 13.0% in September

Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,250,000 shares, a growth of 13.0% from the August 30th total of 7,300,000 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Masco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Buckingham Research cut shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Masco from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Masco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.40.

In related news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 85,473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total transaction of $3,494,136.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 318,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,016,314.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,959,456 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,214,850,000 after purchasing an additional 302,882 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Masco by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 7,491,385 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $258,133,000 after acquiring an additional 507,300 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Masco by 119.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,858,957 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $190,665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641,856 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Masco by 3,506.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,530,529 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $177,778,000 after acquiring an additional 4,404,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Masco by 4,714.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,520,776 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $177,395,000 after acquiring an additional 4,426,871 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MAS traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $42.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,612,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,420,938. The stock has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.03, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Masco has a one year low of $27.03 and a one year high of $43.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.51.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Masco had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 792.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Masco will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.60%.

Masco declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 17th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 16.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

