McAdam LLC Boosts Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

McAdam LLC lifted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 38.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,536,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,015,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,897 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,133,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,911,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559,405 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2,240.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 36,086,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,563,256,000 after acquiring an additional 34,544,423 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,948,881 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,557,306,000 after acquiring an additional 868,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,186,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,004,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,857 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

PFE traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.57. 9,818,757 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,777,486. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.97 and a 52 week high of $46.47.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 23.58%. The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PFE. Bank of America lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine raised Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Pfizer from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.20.

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $900,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.72 per share, with a total value of $104,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,160. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.