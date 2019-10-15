McAdam LLC Buys 204 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

McAdam LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,855 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1,613.8% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. LifePlan Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3,404.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.73 on Tuesday, hitting $69.58. 284,739 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 438,492. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $57.04 and a one year high of $73.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.47.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.2657 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

