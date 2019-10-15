McAdam LLC Buys Shares of 19,191 General Electric (NYSE:GE)

McAdam LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 19,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ashburton Jersey Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Employers Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 10,516.0% in the second quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 307,700.0% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GE. Credit Suisse Group set a $11.00 price target on General Electric and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered General Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on General Electric in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $13.00 price target on General Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.55.

General Electric stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.87. 27,265,460 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,096,748. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.78 and a 200 day moving average of $9.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $77.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.11. General Electric has a 12-month low of $6.66 and a 12-month high of $12.81.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $28.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.83 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 10.64% and a negative net margin of 15.38%. General Electric’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

In other General Electric news, VP Thomas S. Timko purchased 10,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.83 per share, with a total value of $88,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Leslie Seidman purchased 6,500 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.80 per share, for a total transaction of $50,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 801,068 shares of company stock valued at $6,954,745. 1.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

