McAdam LLC Raises Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

McAdam LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 7.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 367,987 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,585 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up 8.4% of McAdam LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $30,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 7,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 8.3% during the second quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 12.3% during the second quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Courage Miller Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 39,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.59. 506,194 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 518,243. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.81. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $64.30 and a one year high of $86.36.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.209 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a yield of 1.1%.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

