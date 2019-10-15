McClatchy Co (NYSEAMERICAN:MNI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

McClatchy Co (NYSEAMERICAN:MNI) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 316,800 shares, a decrease of 17.3% from the August 30th total of 383,000 shares. Currently, 6.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 15,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 20.8 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:MNI opened at $2.85 on Tuesday. McClatchy has a 12 month low of $1.95 and a 12 month high of $8.65.

McClatchy (NYSEAMERICAN:MNI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.63) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $178.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.40 million.

MNI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of McClatchy in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered McClatchy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MNI. Cooperman Leon G grew its stake in shares of McClatchy by 44.9% in the second quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 441,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 136,633 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in shares of McClatchy in the second quarter valued at about $109,000. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McClatchy in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of McClatchy in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.62% of the company’s stock.

McClatchy Company Profile

The McClatchy Company publishes newspapers and news Websites in the United States. Its publications include the Miami Herald, The Kansas City Star, The Sacramento Bee, The Charlotte Observer, The (Raleigh) News and Observer, and The (Fort Worth) Star-Telegram. It also provides niche publications and community newspapers, as well as other print and digital direct marketing services.

