Megacoin Trading Down 60.8% Over Last Week (MEC)

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded 73.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 14th. In the last seven days, Megacoin has traded down 60.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Megacoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia. Megacoin has a total market cap of $38,378.00 and approximately $20.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.92 or 0.00681197 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00011759 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000691 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00012450 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Megacoin Profile

Megacoin (CRYPTO:MEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 29th, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 38,258,969 coins. Megacoin’s official message board is megacointalk.org. Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Megacoin is www.megacoin.eu. The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Megacoin Coin Trading

Megacoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Megacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Megacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

