Melon Market Capitalization Achieves $4.76 Million (MLN)

Melon (CURRENCY:MLN) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 15th. One Melon token can currently be purchased for about $3.81 or 0.00045761 BTC on exchanges including Kraken, Bittrex, IDEX and Radar Relay. Melon has a market cap of $4.76 million and approximately $4,494.00 worth of Melon was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Melon has traded 11.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003522 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012055 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.91 or 0.00227230 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $88.92 or 0.01068524 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000777 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00030612 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00090244 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Melon’s launch date was February 16th, 2017. Melon’s total supply is 1,250,000 tokens. Melon’s official Twitter account is @melonport and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Melon is /r/melonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Melon’s official website is melonport.com.

Melon can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, Bitsane, Liqui, IDEX, Kraken and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Melon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Melon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Melon using one of the exchanges listed above.

