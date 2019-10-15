Merculet (MVP) Price Hits $0.0007 on Major Exchanges

Merculet (CURRENCY:MVP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. Over the last week, Merculet has traded down 2.8% against the dollar. Merculet has a total market capitalization of $1.77 million and $238,880.00 worth of Merculet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Merculet token can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Kucoin, OKEx and CoinMex.

Merculet Profile

Merculet’s launch date was April 7th, 2018. Merculet’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,421,671,452 tokens. Merculet’s official Twitter account is @Merculet_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Merculet’s official website is www.merculet.io. The official message board for Merculet is medium.com/merculet. The Reddit community for Merculet is /r/Merculet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Merculet Token Trading

Merculet can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Bilaxy, Hotbit, IDEX, CoinMex and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Merculet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Merculet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Merculet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

