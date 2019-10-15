Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) Short Interest Update

Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,740,000 shares, an increase of 7.9% from the August 30th total of 2,540,000 shares. Approximately 5.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 376,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.3 days.

MIDD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Middleby from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. ValuEngine lowered Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Buckingham Research set a $153.00 price target on Middleby and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.57.

In other Middleby news, Director Robert A. Nerbonne bought 455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $111.21 per share, with a total value of $50,600.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,571.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert A. Nerbonne bought 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $113.85 per share, for a total transaction of $51,232.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,282 shares in the company, valued at $145,955.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Middleby in the second quarter worth $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Middleby in the second quarter worth $66,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Middleby by 175.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Middleby by 459.4% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Middleby in the second quarter worth $202,000. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MIDD stock opened at $112.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 1.62. Middleby has a 12-month low of $96.65 and a 12-month high of $142.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.41.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $761.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $774.13 million. Middleby had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Middleby will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Middleby

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers foodservice equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

