Midway (ASX:MWY) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Midway Ltd (ASX:MWY)’s share price dropped 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as A$2.39 ($1.70) and last traded at A$2.41 ($1.71), approximately 27,024 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$2.42 ($1.72).

The company has a 50-day moving average of A$2.84 and a 200 day moving average of A$3.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.48 million and a PE ratio of 7.88.

Get Midway alerts:

In other news, insider Anthony (Tony) Price 65,000 shares of Midway stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th.

About Midway (ASX:MWY)

Midway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, sells, and exports wood fiber products to the producers of pulp, paper, and associated products in Japan, and China. The company primarily offers hardwood and softwood woodchips. It also provides planation management services. The company was founded in 1980 and is based in North Shore, Australia.

Further Reading: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Midway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.