Mincoin (MNC) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $4.00

Mincoin (CURRENCY:MNC) traded 19.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. Mincoin has a total market capitalization of $122,064.00 and $4.00 worth of Mincoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mincoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0207 or 0.00000252 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Mincoin has traded 40.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.31 or 0.00673931 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012152 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000706 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000044 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00012736 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000324 BTC.

About Mincoin

Mincoin (CRYPTO:MNC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2013. Mincoin’s total supply is 5,904,237 coins. The Reddit community for Mincoin is /r/MinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Mincoin is www.mincoin.us. Mincoin’s official message board is www.mincoinforum.com. Mincoin’s official Twitter account is @mincoinus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Mincoin Coin Trading

Mincoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mincoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mincoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mincoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

