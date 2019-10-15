Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) is Family Capital Trust Co’s 7th Largest Position

Family Capital Trust Co increased its stake in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,853 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Mondelez International makes up approximately 2.6% of Family Capital Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Family Capital Trust Co’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $6,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verus Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 23.1% in the third quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 2,017.9% in the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 10.2% in the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 8,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the third quarter worth about $655,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 0.6% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 181,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Mondelez International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Buckingham Research raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.50.

Shares of Mondelez International stock traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $54.04. 3,848,056 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,546,160. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Mondelez International Inc has a 52 week low of $38.78 and a 52 week high of $56.72. The company has a market cap of $78.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.80.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 46.91%.

In other news, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 40,377 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total transaction of $2,288,568.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,355,925.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

Read More: Which market index is the best?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.