MonetaryUnit Price Tops $0.0052 on Major Exchanges (MUE)

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. MonetaryUnit has a market capitalization of $901,366.00 and approximately $2,213.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MonetaryUnit coin can currently be bought for $0.0052 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, Bittylicious and CoinExchange. In the last week, MonetaryUnit has traded 11.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00011956 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003153 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004952 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000444 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 35.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About MonetaryUnit

MonetaryUnit (MUE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 171,761,746 coins. The official website for MonetaryUnit is www.monetaryunit.org. MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MonetaryUnit Coin Trading

MonetaryUnit can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, Bittylicious, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonetaryUnit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MonetaryUnit using one of the exchanges listed above.

