Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Has $2.02 Million Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID reduced its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 105.3% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 75.4% during the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 25.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Juan Valls sold 64,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.51, for a total transaction of $10,416,135.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,047 shares in the company, valued at $10,761,713.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael R. Zimmerman sold 9,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,492,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,610,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 158,458 shares of company stock worth $25,172,163 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

ITW has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northcoast Research cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $124.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $143.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.38.

ITW traded up $1.83 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $155.77. 949,316 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,051,089. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $152.57 and its 200 day moving average is $151.22. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.75 and a 12 month high of $161.71.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 76.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 56.32%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

