Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Has $22.03 Million Stock Holdings in IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID grew its stake in IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 329,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. IHS Markit accounts for about 2.0% of Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID owned 0.08% of IHS Markit worth $22,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in IHS Markit by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,516,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,517,972,000 after purchasing an additional 715,586 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in IHS Markit by 2.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,402,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,554,912,000 after purchasing an additional 627,522 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC grew its stake in IHS Markit by 1.0% during the second quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 18,697,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,191,388,000 after purchasing an additional 181,115 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in IHS Markit by 4.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,470,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $603,475,000 after purchasing an additional 395,560 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in IHS Markit by 24.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,222,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $447,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591,992 shares during the period. 97.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other IHS Markit news, CFO Todd S. Hyatt sold 25,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total value of $1,619,699.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 217,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,830,656. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

IHS Markit stock traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,180,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,460,978. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. IHS Markit Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $44.52 and a fifty-two week high of $68.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.39 billion, a PE ratio of 34.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.79.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 24th. The business services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.14. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that IHS Markit Ltd will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on INFO. ValuEngine cut IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on IHS Markit from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on IHS Markit from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. UBS Group raised their target price on IHS Markit from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on IHS Markit from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IHS Markit has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.58.

IHS Markit Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

