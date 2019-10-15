Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Sells 133,100 Shares of Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lessened its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB) by 38.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,213 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 133,100 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID owned approximately 0.38% of Great Western Bancorp worth $7,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Great Western Bancorp by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,160 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Great Western Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in Great Western Bancorp by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,519 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Great Western Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new stake in Great Western Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. 99.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GWB stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.52. The company had a trading volume of 207,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,947. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Great Western Bancorp Inc has a 1 year low of $28.06 and a 1 year high of $41.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.94.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.32). Great Western Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 26.81%. The company had revenue of $116.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Great Western Bancorp Inc will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas Edward Henning purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.92 per share, with a total value of $57,840.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GWB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $38.00 target price on shares of Great Western Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $36.00 target price on shares of Great Western Bancorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Great Western Bancorp Profile

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

