Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Sells 900 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lessened its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 30,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 33,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 6,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 16,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Rock Capital LLC increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.50.

In related news, CFO Henning I. Jakobsen sold 858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.60, for a total value of $64,006.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,911,712.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ian M. Cook sold 175,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.65, for a total transaction of $12,758,502.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,125,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,792,421.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 549,798 shares of company stock valued at $39,483,460 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock traded down $1.01 on Tuesday, reaching $68.40. 4,283,864 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,243,114. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $57.41 and a 52 week high of $76.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.21 and a 200 day moving average of $71.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.75.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.77% and a negative return on equity of 10,821.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.91%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.