Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.13.

Several brokerages have commented on MUR. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $38.00 price target on Murphy Oil and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. KeyCorp began coverage on Murphy Oil in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Murphy Oil from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Murphy Oil from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th.

In related news, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 1,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.52, for a total value of $25,187.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,759.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MUR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Murphy Oil by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 54,738 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Murphy Oil by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 299,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,778,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Murphy Oil in the 1st quarter valued at $358,000. CNA Financial Corp raised its position in Murphy Oil by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 31,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 8,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Murphy Oil by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,225 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MUR traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,456,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,544,751. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 2.03. Murphy Oil has a 52 week low of $17.04 and a 52 week high of $35.76.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $709.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $612.71 million. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 3.48% and a net margin of 12.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Murphy Oil will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is presently 79.37%.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, Malaysia, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

