Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) PT Set at $45.00 by Piper Jaffray Companies

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) has been given a $45.00 price objective by investment analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Piper Jaffray Companies’ price target points to a potential upside of 17.83% from the stock’s previous close.

NTRA has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Natera in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Natera from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Natera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Natera from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

NTRA traded up $1.13 on Friday, hitting $38.19. The company had a trading volume of 669,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,358. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.42. Natera has a 52-week low of $11.08 and a 52-week high of $38.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.76 and a beta of 1.42.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.09. Natera had a negative net margin of 46.78% and a negative return on equity of 273.92%. The business had revenue of $74.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.77 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.62) earnings per share. Natera’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Natera will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 12,545 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total transaction of $416,368.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $829,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 250,000 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total transaction of $7,842,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 364,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,438,913.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 438,799 shares of company stock valued at $13,882,942 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 17.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,604,296 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $154,567,000 after purchasing an additional 832,187 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 74.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,842,318 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $133,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065,977 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 24.4% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,434,727 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $122,310,000 after purchasing an additional 869,420 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Natera by 199.2% in the 2nd quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 3,224,328 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $88,927,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Natera by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,262,808 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $62,408,000 after acquiring an additional 36,939 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

