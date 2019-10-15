Navigator Global Investments (ASX:NGI) Trading Down 10%

Navigator Global Investments Ltd (ASX:NGI) shares were down 10% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as A$2.71 ($1.92) and last traded at A$2.79 ($1.98), approximately 410,149 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$3.10 ($2.20).

The firm has a 50-day moving average of A$3.25 and a 200-day moving average of A$3.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $452.39 million and a P/E ratio of 16.81.

About Navigator Global Investments (ASX:NGI)

HFA Holdings Limited operates as a fund management company in Australia. The company, through its subsidiaries, offers open-ended products and structured products to retail, wholesale, and institutional investors. HFA Holdings is based in Sydney, Australia.

