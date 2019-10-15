Neo Lithium (OTCMKTS:NTTHF) Shares Up 6.8%

Neo Lithium Corp (OTCMKTS:NTTHF)’s share price shot up 6.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.37 and last traded at $0.37, 642 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 31,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.52.

Neo Lithium Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NTTHF)

Neo Lithium Corp. engages in the exploration and development of resource properties. The company explores for lithium deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Tres Quebradas project comprising 11 mining claims and 1 exploration claim covering an area of approximately 35,000 hectares is located in the southern end of the lithium triangle in the Puna Plateau in northern Argentina.

