NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $6.50 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “NeoPhotonics Corporation is engaged in the design and manufacture of photonic integrated circuit, or PIC, based modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive, high-speed communications networks. Products offered by the Company includes high-speed products that enable data transmission at 10Gbps, 40Gbps and 100Gbps, agility products such as ROADMs that dynamically allocate bandwidth to adjust for volatile traffic patterns, and access products that provide high-bandwidth connections to more devices and people over fixed and wireless networks. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NPTN. MKM Partners upgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of NeoPhotonics in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of NeoPhotonics in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of NeoPhotonics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.86.

NPTN stock remained flat at $$6.06 during midday trading on Friday. 379,850 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 952,211. The firm has a market cap of $279.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. NeoPhotonics has a 1-year low of $3.26 and a 1-year high of $9.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.48.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $81.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.91 million. NeoPhotonics had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a negative return on equity of 14.40%. NeoPhotonics’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Analysts predict that NeoPhotonics will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics during the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Hall Kathryn A. acquired a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics during the first quarter valued at about $95,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 4,963.0% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 15,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 14,740 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 170.8% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 26,736 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

About NeoPhotonics

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G (gigabits per second) and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; optical components for coherent systems, including narrow linewidth tunable transmit and local oscillator lasers (NLW-ITLA) that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission, as well as coherent micro-modulators, which encode the information on the intensity and phase of the optical beam; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent signals.

