NetKoin (NTK) 1-Day Volume Hits $545.00

NetKoin (CURRENCY:NTK) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. NetKoin has a market capitalization of $70,862.00 and approximately $545.00 worth of NetKoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NetKoin token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Mercatox. In the last week, NetKoin has traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get NetKoin alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00008028 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00068211 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.17 or 0.00404338 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012171 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000244 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001532 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00008823 BTC.

About NetKoin

NetKoin is a token. Its genesis date was January 7th, 2018. NetKoin’s total supply is 7,426,060,094 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,453,537,916 tokens. The official website for NetKoin is www.netkoin.com. NetKoin’s official Twitter account is @netkoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NetKoin

NetKoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NetKoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NetKoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NetKoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NetKoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NetKoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.