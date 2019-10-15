Netrum (NTR) Price Tops $0.0880 on Exchanges

Netrum (CURRENCY:NTR) traded down 40.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 15th. In the last week, Netrum has traded 74.8% lower against the dollar. One Netrum coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0880 or 0.00001073 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange and Graviex. Netrum has a total market capitalization of $212,622.00 and approximately $1,620.00 worth of Netrum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Netrum alerts:

Axe (AXE) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00009252 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001904 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

PrimeStone (PSC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000026 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SmartFox (FOX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum Profile

Netrum (NTR) is a coin. Netrum’s total supply is 2,575,155 coins and its circulating supply is 2,417,163 coins. Netrum’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Netrum Coin Trading

Netrum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Netrum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Netrum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Netrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Netrum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Netrum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.