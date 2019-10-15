New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) Shares Sold by Camelot Portfolios LLC

Camelot Portfolios LLC cut its holdings in shares of New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,653 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,030 shares during the quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in New America High Income Fund were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in New America High Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $509,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in New America High Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in New America High Income Fund by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,249 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 4,668 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in New America High Income Fund by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 29,243 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 6,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in New America High Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $293,000. Institutional investors own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HYB traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $9.09. The stock had a trading volume of 3,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,247. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.74. New America High Income Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.19 and a 1-year high of $9.14.

New America High Income Fund Company Profile

The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.

