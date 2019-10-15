NewSquare Capital LLC Purchases 2,225 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,277 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,225 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Valero Energy by 2.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,645,065 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,965,964,000 after purchasing an additional 896,211 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Valero Energy by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,131,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,922,038,000 after purchasing an additional 116,878 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Valero Energy by 1.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,136,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $944,707,000 after purchasing an additional 127,138 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Valero Energy by 6.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,172,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $785,223,000 after purchasing an additional 515,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in Valero Energy by 2.1% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,018,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $515,234,000 after purchasing an additional 121,909 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

VLO has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Valero Energy from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $98.00 target price on Valero Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Valero Energy from $96.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.56.

Shares of VLO stock traded up $0.92 on Tuesday, hitting $89.45. The company had a trading volume of 2,176,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,205,734. The firm has a market cap of $36.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.42. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $68.81 and a twelve month high of $108.40.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $28.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.45 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 2.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

Featured Story: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.