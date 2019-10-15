NewSquare Capital LLC Purchases 3,242 Shares of Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG)

NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,711 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,242 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 25.1% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp boosted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 2.3% during the second quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 5.1% during the second quarter. Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 6,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 5.1% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 1.1% during the second quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Leggett & Platt news, CEO Karl G. Glassman sold 10,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total value of $450,074.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 460,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,401,075.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.02. The company had a trading volume of 808,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,293. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.43. Leggett & Platt, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.48 and a 12 month high of $46.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.10.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 6.44%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.52%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LEG shares. TheStreet raised Leggett & Platt from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Raymond James downgraded Leggett & Platt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Leggett & Platt currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

